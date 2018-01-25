Organizer cancels Horthy birthday mass, blames “haters” for “being hysterical”

Fr. Zoltán Osztie, former president of the Association of Christian Intellectuals and priest of the downtown Church of the Assumption, says it never occurred to the group that the special birthday mass for Miklós Horthy, Hungary’s notoriously anti-Semitic wartime leader, scheduled for January 27, fell on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Horthy’s birthday is actually on June 18.)

News of the planned birthday mass elicited protests after many reported that the mass would be officiated by three public figures not exactly known for their sensitivity to the Holocaust — former Prime Minister Péter Boross, Fidesz MP and deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Sándor Lezsák, and Veritas Institute (a government institute devoted to historical revisionism) executive director Sándor Szakály.

In a strange, short interview with the blog Szemlélek, Osztie says the Association of Christian Intellectuals’ local chapter merely offered to sign the invitation and assist in the practical organizing of the event, and that its real organizer was the downtown parish.

“It is very important to note that we have held such remembrances every year for decades, but it wasn’t always a holy mass, sometimes it was just a prayer,” he said. “This year, too, we wanted to organize something.

“Those haters, those who want to deepen this conflict, those who want to turn this conflict into a global media campaign, they are the ones acting hysterical. When we started organizing, we had no idea this day falls on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.” Osztie said he had chosen January 27 after flipping through his calendar and finding an open Saturday.

“We really had no idea that [the day we chose to celebrate Horthy’s birthday] fell on the day internationally recognized as the day Auschwitz was liberated. Sure, we can be blamed for this, but these two dates should not be set against each other. Our church leaders have decided that we will not hold the remembrance ceremony or the holy mass. To assume that [we had] ill intentions is something that speaks loudly of those who assume such things.”

The priest went on to say that he would contact András Heisler, president of Hungary’s Association of Jewish Faith Communities, because this entire ordeal “now gives us the opportunity to talk about the main issue, about sensitivity. We must admit that sometimes we are suspicious of one another and assume the worst of each other for no reason. I am not an anti-Semite. I believe the Jewish people are God’s chosen people. I do not hate Jews. One of our laymen – a person I often speak to, embrace, and respect – happens to be Jewish.”