The Parliamentary Guard is slowly turning into a private army

Speaker of the National Assembly László Kövér (pictured) continues to arm the Parliamentary Guard with military-grade equipment, this time with bulletproof helmets and night-vision goggles, reports Magyar Nemzet.

According to the Parliamentary Guard’s website and the Parliament’s glass pocket site, the Parliamentary Guard opened procurements to purchase clothing, bulletproof vests and helmets and night-vision goggles at the end of 2017. Milipol Zrt. – a regular contractor of the Parliamentary Guard, the police and earlier the Counter Terrorism Centre (TEK) – was awarded a HUF 385 million (USD 1.5 million) contract for thousands of pieces of clothing for the 380 personnel. Milipol was also awarded contracts for night-vision goggles, car and body cameras and other equipment worth a total of HUF 26.2 million (USD 102,700).

A document uploaded to the Parliamentary Guard’s website states that the Guard was issued gas masks, bulletproof vests, and helmets in November 2017. Last year it was reported that the Ministry of Interior recommended the addition of assault and sniper rifles, hand-grenade launchers and tear-gas grenades to the list of approved weapons for use by the Parliamentary Guard.

The Parliamentary Guard was established in 2013 at the suggestion of Speaker Köver. Its historical predecessor, the Guard of the House of Representatives, was founded in 1912 to keep order on the Floor of the Parliament. According to the Parliamentary Guard’s official website, its duties include:

protection of the Speaker of the National Assembly,

protection of the Parliament and its attached facilities,

protection of parliamentary personnel,

keeping order in the Parliament,

parading, protocol and fire protection duties.

Last year, in response to a question posed by Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) chair of the Parliament’s national security committee Zsolt Molnár, Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér stated that the gradual militarization of the Parliamentary Guard is necessary owing to the increased terror threat.

Whatever the merits of supplying military-grade weaponry to a glorified honor guard, the fact remains that at no point in the history of modern Hungary has the Hungarian parliament come under attack that would have required the deployment of such weaponry.