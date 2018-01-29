PMO undersecretary uses Holocaust remembrance to warn against migration

On Friday, Csaba Latorcai, an undersecretary with the Prime Minister’s Office, officiated an event in remembrance of Holocaust victims at Budapest’s Holocaust Memorial Center. Latorcai used the occasion to talk about dangers of migration (and the religious intolerance that comes with it).

Per state news agency MTI’s reporting, Latorcai said:

One of the dangers facing Europe is the strengthening of anti-Semitism and racism.

Courage is needed to put a stop to exclusion, stigmatization and discrimination.

Holocaust remembrance should spur everyone into making their voices heard against exclusion in their communities, schools and throughout society.

Modern migration has brought with it religious intolerance.

Europe’s Judeo-Christian civilization will be incapacitated, paralyzed, and made powerless by lies veiled as political correctness.

Europe and Hungary must “ensure that those who are alive today and future generations learn from the sins of the past to understand their background and consequences.”

[Building on the previous point], that Hungary has, since the year 2000, promoted a Holocaust remembrance day at elementary and high school to ensure that students “develop enough spiritual and intellectual resistance to challenge anti-Semitism, racism and all kinds of hate.”

Latorcai’s participation in the event came only days after an attempt by the Association of Christian Intellectuals to host a birthday memorial mass for Hungary’s notoriously anti-Semitic wartime leader Miklós Horthy at a Catholic temple in downtown Budapest. The memorial mass was planned for January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Three government lackeys – former Prime Minister Péter Boross, Fidesz MP and deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Sándor Lezsák, and Veritas Institute (a government institute devoted to historical revisionism) executive director Sándor Szakály – were scheduled to officiate the event which was called off at the last minute.