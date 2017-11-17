Ben Novak speaks to Benedek Jávor MEP about efforts in the European Parliament to shine light on the Azerbaijani laundromat, a slush fund reportedly used to buy influence from European politicians and journalists. Jávor also tells us he will be in London (on November 23) to drum up support for independent media in Eastern Europe and to meet with Hungarians who will be affected by the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.
PODCAST – Benedek Jávor on European politicians being bought up with Azeri money
November 17, 2017