PODCAST – We’re joined by Anton Shekhovtsov, author of the new book “Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir”

Anton Shekhovtsov joins Ben Novak in the studio to discuss his new book, Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir.
– How long has Russia been in contact with the western far-right?
– Why is this good for Russia?
– What can the west expect in the future?
– How can the west protect itself from becoming Putinized?
February 8, 2018
