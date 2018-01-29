Police confiscate computer of high school protest speaker

The police confiscated the computer of a 16-year-old activist who was one of the speakers of last week’s student protest, reports merce.hu.

Zsigmond Rékasi, son of actors Károly Rékasi and Enikő Détár, was one of the speakers of last Friday’s protest, where high schoolers called for a better educational system. After the protest officially ended at Kossuth square, Rékási asked participants to stay, then with some of those who stayed, he marched to Oktogon – the location of many spontaneous blockades last spring – where the students encountered a massive police presence.

On Thursday morning, four police officers appeared at Rékasi’s home and confiscated his computer. Rékasi confirmed the incident in a Facebook post, in which he urges his friends only to contact him by phone or in person.

Merce.hu contacted the press department of the Budapest Police Headquarters, which informed the news site that the police cannot provide further information about an ongoing investigation.

Last spring, after the April 2 mass protest for the Central European University, two young women who had participated were approached in their homes by police in the days following the demonstration. One of the women was one of the organizers of the protest, the other appeared in many of the photographs that were taken by news outlets during the demonstration.