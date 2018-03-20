Politics Can Be Different fails to convince Jobbik on need to coordinate candidates

Politics Can Be Different (LMP) co-chairs Bernadett Szél and Ákos Hadházy failed to reach an agreement with Jobbik president Gábor Vona and party director Gábor Szabó Monday night about coordinating candidates on an electoral district level with the c0-called democratic opposition, reports conservative print and online daily Magyar Nemzet.

The meeting was reportedly held at a gas station next to the M3 highway.

After the inconclusive results of the Sunday talks between Democratic Coalition (DK), LMP and the Hungarian Socialist Party-Dialogue (MSZP-P) alliance, the LMP co-chairs attempted to convince Jobbik’s Vona about the necessity of coordination with the rest of the opposition in order to defeat the governing Fidesz-KDNP political alliance, at least on the electoral district level.

“We are open to LMP, we must negotiate [with them], since there are many problems to solve, and maybe this must be undertaken together by Jobbik and LMP,” Vona told Hír TV Tuesday morning. He reiterated that Jobbik would run alone in the election and was not willing to cooperate with the “20th-century parties,” essentially ruling out cooperation with parties other than LMP and Momentum.

Vona also stated that the meeting was rather about the general relations of Jobbik and LMP, not just coordination politics, and added that it was not certain Jobbik supporters would vote for LMP candidates were the former to withdraw its candidate in favor of the latter. According to Vona, the only thing they agreed on was that a high turnout was more important than any kind of coordination between the parties of the opposition.

Tuesday morning LMP board member Péter Ungár told Hír TV that the atmosphere of the Szél-Vona meeting was much better than that of the Sunday night talks. According to Ungár, Jobbik made it clear that it wishes to oust the current government on its own, and that LMP accepts this decision.

Both LMP and Jobbik declined to disclose further details about the Monday night meeting, saying that they would have to discuss the results of the meeting with their respective parties.