Poll: Most voters do not believe in the existence of a “Soros plan”

The relative majority of Hungarians do not believe that a “Soros plan” exists, according to a recent poll by the Jobbik-tied pollster Iránytű, reports Magyar Nemzet.

Some 43 percent of the respondents said that in reality there is no such thing as a “Soros plan,” as opposed to the 39 percent who believe in the existence of such a plan, according to the poll. Considering the government’s heavy propaganda and the traditional loyalty of Fidesz voters, it came as no surprise that two-thirds of Fidesz-Christian Democratic People’s Party voters believe in the existence of “George Soros’s dangerous plan”. However, even 19 percent of the voters of the governing coalition said that they do not believe in the existence of the plan.

Among the opposition parties, Jobbik has the most Soros-plan believers among its ranks, some 39 percent. However, they still remain a minority as 45 percent of Jobbik voters gave a negative answer. The share of those who believe in the existence of the “Soros plan” is roughly 20 percent among Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) voters, 16 percent among Democratic Coalition (DK) voters, and 14 percent among Politics Can Be Different (LMP) voters. The share of those who do not believe in the existence of a “Soros plan” is above 60 percent in all three aforementioned parties.

According to the poll, the national consultation on the “Soros-plan” is rejected by the majority of respondents. Some 57 percent of the respondents said that they think that the national consultation is “a bad idea” opposed to the 30 percent who think that it “a good idea”. Even some 29 percent of Fidesz voters said that they think that the consultation is a bad idea.

The rejection of the national consultation on the Soros plan is remarkable among the sympathizers of the opposition parties. 64 percent of Jobbik, 69 percent of MSZP, 86 percent of LMP and 92 percent of DK voters said that they think that the national consultation is a bad idea.