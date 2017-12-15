Power plant purchased by company close to Lőrinc Mészáros

Opus Global Nyrt., a publicly traded company owned by Lőrinc Mészáros, released a statement Thursday announcing that it had purchased 72.62 percent of Mátrai Erőmű Zrt., Hungary’s second-largest power plant.

The acquisition is a joint venture between a subsidiary of Opus Global Nyrt. and a Czech company. The two companies acquired the shares held by the German RWE and EnBW groups. No information is available on the purchase price. Hungary’s regulatory and competition authorities still need to sign off on the deal.

Rumors that Mészáros was circling the power plant have been circulating for some time.

Since Prime Minister Viktor Orbán came to power in 2010, Felcsút contractor Mészáros has become one of Hungary’s wealthiest businessmen, expanding his holdings to include building, road, railway and stadium construction; agriculture; television, radio and publishing; campsite holdings and hotels; football clubs (in Hungary and Croatia) and now energy. His uncanny penchant for winning lucrative EU-funded projects either on his own or in consortiums has caused many to suspect the former pipe-fitter of being Orbán’s straw man.