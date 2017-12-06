President Áder bestows upon chief prosecutor the title of “Professor”

Zoom.hu reports that President János Áder has bestowed the title of “Professor” on Péter Polt, Hungary’s prosecutor general.

The announcement was made in Monday’s edition of Magyar Közlöny, the official government gazette that publishes government decrees. According to the Közlöny, Minister of Human Resources Zoltán Balog nominated Polt for the “Professor” title and Áder signed off on it.

In Hungary, there are strict rules governing the use of titles. In this particular case, all that needed to happen was for Áder to bestow the title upon Polt.

Over the summer, 24.hu reported there was an effort at ELTE University to give the title to Polt through the faculty council, but the proposal failed to garner enough support from the faculty.