Private healthcare blooms as illicit practices present problems

An increasing number of Hungarians are making use of private healthcare providers instead of the failing public healthcare. However, private practitioners operating black already present a serious problem, reports abcug.hu.

According to a survey ordered by Primus Association, Hungarians are increasingly turning to the private healthcare sector even for treatment that is otherwise available free at state medical centers.

The association consists of 12 private healthcare providers, conducts 440,000 patient-doctor meetings annually and employs some 3300 physicians. It was established in April with the aim of making the private healthcare sector more transparent, more legal and more ethical.

According to the survey conducted by medical market research firm Szinopszis, in 2016 Hungarians spent HUF 900 billion (USD 3.4 billion) in the private healthcare sector (including private insurance companies, private practices, drug expenditure and “gratitude money”).

Although only a part of this sum flows directly to private healthcare providers, Szinopszis estimates that Hungarians spent about HUF 300 billion (USD 1.4 billion) in private practices in 2016. However, this estimate must be handled with care as Szinopszis made its national estimate based solely on the statistics of Budapest and nearby settlements.

The Budapest data clearly shows an increase in patients who seek medical help in private practices. While in 2014 49 percent of Budapest residents paid for some kind of private healthcare service, in 2016 this rate increased to 60 percent. According to the survey, the young and those who have a family seek private healthcare services more often.

The survey shows that the most popular private healthcare remains dentistry and gynecology, with cardiology and laryngology also becoming popular. According to the survey, specialist care amounts to nearly 50 percent of all private healthcare, whereas in-patient care only amounts to two percent of private healthcare. The remarkable difference between these two numbers can be explained by the fact that in-patient care is much more expensive and relatively few people can afford it.

Based on the survey, patients spend the most at private dentist practices: HUF 17,000 (USD 65) per visit on average. Patients annually spend HUF 87,000 (USD 320) on average on private dental care and HUF 11,000 (USD 40) per visit on private gynecological care.

The survey also showed that the private healthcare sector has numerous actors, and that private hospitals constitute 10-15 percent of official private healthcare providers. According to Primus Association, a large segment of private healthcare providers work unofficially in order to avoid paying taxes. To estimate the sum that is paid to these providers, Szinopszis compared the results of their survey conducted among Budapest residents about their expenditure on private healthcare with the number of private healthcare providers filtered by published after-sales revenues. Szinopszis concluded that in Budapest and Pest county there was HUF 54 billion (USD 206 million) that could not be covered by the published after-sales revenues. Based on the result, Szinopszis estimates that Hungarians spend about HUF 100 billion (USD 390 million) nationwide on black private healthcare providers. This equals to the annual budget of Debrecen and Szeged, the second- and third-most populous cities of Hungary respectively.

Managing Director of Primus György Leitner argues that while smaller private practices do not necessarily provide worse service than their bigger counterparts, black practices pose a patient security risk as they do not issue receipts, do not pay taxes, and therefore cannot be held accountable. Because of this, Primus Association suggests that the government should mandate that private healthcare practices have online cash registers directly connected to the National Tax and Customs Administration. The association also suggests that the National Public Health and Medical Officer Service should conduct regular inspections among private healthcare providers. The association plans to establish a trademark that can only be awarded to transparent and fairly operated providers.