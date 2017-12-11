Propaganda ministry to unveil its own plan to stop Soros Plan in January

Bence Tuzson, an undersecretary with the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister (commonly referred to as the “propaganda ministry”), says the returned national consultation returns indicate the vast majority of participants reject the Soros Plan.

The national consultation questionnaire, which serves as Fidesz’s main propaganda theme in the run-up to the 2018 elections, includes seven loaded questions presented as though a conspiratorial plan exists to import Muslims into Europe.

Thanks to the deep pockets of the Hungarian government’s propaganda ministry, the entire country (and its media landscape) have been inundated with billboards and advertisements featuring a sinister-looking George Soros.

According to Tuzson, this was the most successful national consultation in Hungarian history — with more than 2.3 million returned and some 1.5 million were been evaluated by December 7th — of which 99 percent were allegedly valid.

Critics of the national consultation argue that there is no way of verifying the authenticity of the government’s claims.

Speaking to the Beacon in late September, Hungarian philosopher, publicist, and former MP Gáspár M. Tamás said that the following:

“’National consultation’ in Hungary is a fake plebiscite invented by the Orbán régime. Questions put to the population in the case of a proper referendum are carefully examined by the National Election Committee and by the courts, and the results are counted under legal supervision. Neither is the case here. There is no quorum, either, so the validity of the responses cannot be decided.”

According to Tamás, “the so-called questions addressed to the citizens – advertised with taxpayers’ money after a biased (and expensive) propaganda campaign orchestrated by the government – are based on glaringly obvious falsehoods, so they are intentionally misleading. Replies, like in the previous cases, will arrive from Orbán supporters only, therefore they will have a North Korean-type unanimity of ‘votes.’”

North Korean-type of unanimity

On Monday, at a meeting of the National Assembly’s justice committee, propaganda minister Antal Rogán reportedly rejected criticisms that the government has been fudging national consultation numbers. To prove his point, the minister showed a notarized document claiming that some 2.1 million questionnaires had been processed by the postal service as of December 5.

According to the minister, the total number of completed national consultations 2.3 million, including online questionnaires which, according to some reports, could be repeatedly submitted. Rogán added that his ministry is preparing an action plan for the next governmental meeting in January, which will list all the different ways the government will obstruct the carrying-out of the Soros Plan in Hungary and the European Union.