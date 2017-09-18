Prosecutor General to receive CONT delegation Monday

Hungary’s Prosecutor General Péter Polt has announced that he will receive a delegation of the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control (CONT) on Monday, September 18, as that committee conducts a fact-finding mission to ensure EU taxpayer money has been properly spent on EU-funded projects in Hungary, hvg.hu reports.

In the Thursday announcement, the Prosecutor General’s office also responded to accusations by Hungarian MEP and substitute member of CONT Benedek Jávor, who alleged that government officials including Polt had not responded for two months to the mission’s e-mails seeking meetings.

Polt’s office, however, countered by writing that “Benedek Jávor’s assertion concerning the prosecutor and the prosecutor’s office is completely baseless and mistaken”.

“The notice sent by the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control arrived to the Prosecutor General’s Office on Friday, September 8 at 6 pm, and was about preparations for possible appointments for a visit,” the office wrote in the statement. “Following this, the Prosecutor General’s Office contacted the secretariat of the committee. The discussion will involve, among other things, prosecutorial activities concerning EU supported [investments].”

The fact-finding mission by CONT, which also considers fraud and irregularities in budget implementation, was decried by several Fidesz politicians as being political in nature and intended to “influence the political atmosphere” ahead of the 2018 Hungarian general election. The complaints led some observers to conclude that Fidesz would attempt to hinder CONT’s investigation by remaining uncooperative.

The prosecutor’s office emphasized in its statement that it is “in an exceptional relationship with [the European Commission’s Anti-Fraud Office] OLAF”, and has prosecuted seven cases resulting from that office’s 37 findings of misconduct.

The CONT delegation will conduct its mission in Hungary on September 18-20 and, according to the schedule, will be visiting the European Institute of Technology, the M4 subway line, the Ferenc Liszt Academy of Music, the Felcsút mini-rail, the Bodri Pincészet Winery in Szekszárd, the city of Baja (to review tourism-related projects), the Vigadó Concert Hall and Budapest’s District V (to review the Heart of Budapest project).