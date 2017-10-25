Resigned Őcsény mayor to run again in December election

Former Őcsény mayor János Fülöp, who recently resigned his 11-year tenure after a scandal erupted in the town over the plans of several refugee families to vacation there, has confirmed that he will run again for mayor in December elections, mno.hu reports.

Fülöp was reportedly encouraged to run by locals of the Tolna county village disappointed by his resignation. The popular mayor appears likely to win the December 17 vote despite the reported possibility of eight or nine candidates running against him: in 2014, Fülöp ran against four opponents and still managed to win two-thirds of the votes.

Fülöp resigned at the end of September after the municipal council voted not to dissolve itself at his recommendation. At the time, mayor Fülöp argued that the village had become so divided over the issue of a local guesthouse owner agreeing to host several refugee families for a few days of relaxation that he thought it better to step down to avoid provoking further divisions. Locals expressed their nearly universal disappointment at his resignation, and local reports suggested that the vast majority of Őcsény residents were satisfied with Fülöp’s work.

Two weeks ago, one of the council members who had voted not to dissolve the council, Mrs Lilla Köteles, stepped down from her place on the seven-member council. Fülöp said this development increased the chances that he would run, since a 4:3 majority in the council could now be assured with which he’d be able to pass a budget and apply for development funds.

“The town won’t be what it was before,” Fülöp told mno.hu, adding that other resignations from the council could be expected, especially if he regains the mayorship in December. Two weeks ago, a local petition was circulated recommending that the council dissolve itself so that the local voters could decide anew who should lead the town. 585 signatures were collected in two days in the town of 2,100, but the council voted down the proposal.