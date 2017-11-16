Retiring judge says that the word “law” no longer means what it used to in Hungary

In an interview published by HVG last week, criminal court judge Veronika Dénes, renowned for using the “special behavior rule” to mete out creative sentences, such as requiring Holocaust-deniers to read books on the subject in lieu of imprisonment or fines, announced plans to take early retirement because she is “tired emotionally and physically.” The increased caseload assigned to certain judges, the constant writing of reports, and the general climate in Hungary has taken a toll on her, she says.

“I no longer felt good working at the court. For the most part, I have had to preside over the cases of vulnerable, humiliated, and incredibly poor people. My cases were predominantly family abuse and child endangerment. But I have also presided over small cases of theft from grocery stores. It no longer feels right to preside over cases where someone is charged for stealing 20 decagrams of cheese or a soup-seasoning cube. The frequency of these cases means that a long list of sentences must be passed down for such petty crimes. We all know where it is we live and what is happening around us, so it feels especially bad to pass sentences in cases where an offender steals a 120 Ft (USD .45) crossword puzzle magazine. I could also no longer ignore the fact that the word ‘law’ no longer means what it used to, it has lost its prestige,” she told HVG.

More excerpts from the interview: