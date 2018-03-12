Ron Werber leaves LMP’s campaign

Campaign strategist Ron Werber is no longer advising Politics Can Be Different (LMP). Werber’s decision was first reported by Alfahir.hu, a news website affiliated with Jobbik, on March 8th.

Two senior members of LMP have confirmed the news to 444.hu, but neither disclosed details of Werber`s departure. One source tells 444 that Werber was “impulsive” and this caused “differences of opinion concerning the campaign.”

Werber’s name first popped up in Hungarian politics when he coordinated the Hungarian Socialist Party’s 2002 campaign, which ultimately resulted in a victory. He was hired to run LMP’s campaign in October 2017. Back then, 444 reported that Werber’s arrival at LMP marked the start of the post-András Schiffer era for the party.

Former LMP co-chair András Schiffer left the party in May 2016. His seat in parliament as well as his co-chair position in the party was taken over by former Fidesz municipal councilman Ákos Hadházy.