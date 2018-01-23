RTL Klub to air political advertisements during 2018 campaign season

Hungarian television broadcaster RTL Klub has announced that it will air political advertisements during the 2018 national election campaign, reports 24.hu. Hungary’s largest commercial television station will provide airtime to political parties free of charge.

According to 24.hu, the broadcaster will disclose the details of their decision at a later date. Rtlklub.hu, the broadcaster’s website, will charge advertisers for ad space on their website, a development the company says it will notify the State Audit Office of in due course.

This is a significant development considering RTL Klub’s decision to abstain from airing political advertisements during the 2014 national elections. RTL Klub is the most widely-watched television station in Hungary.