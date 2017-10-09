Satan is using the Soros Plan and Brussels to usher in the apocalypse!

(Fidesz-)KDNP parliamentarian and energy undersecretary András Aradszki dropped the ultimate Soros Plan bombshell in parliament Monday.

In an address titled “The Christian duty to fight against the Satan/Soros Plan”, Aradszki made the following remarks:

According to the Three Secrets of Fátima, Satan’s greatest and final attack against the Church will be the attack against families.

“We see this with abortion, euthanasia, same sex marriage, and the forced politicization of gender theory. The Soros mercenaries do not cite the Holy Father’s thoughts on this. We see the great European attacks against families, in which Soros and his comrades want to destroy the independence and values of nation states for the purpose of watering-down the Christian spirit of Europe with the forced settlement of tens of millions of migrants. But the fight against Satan is a Christian duty. Yes, I speak of an attack by Satan, who is also the angel of denial, because they are denying what they are preparing to do — even when it is completely obvious. They frantically try to prove that there is no quota, there is no compulsory settlement, and the Soros Plan does not exist,” he said.

Aradszki then went on to claim that the Lucifer is tricking everyone with deceptive catch-phrases about humane treatment and the love for one’s neighbor by lecturing the Church.

“This is a sin against man,” Aradszki said, adding that “this is also makes it a sin against God. Whether or not the Hungarians want this will be decided within a few weeks.”

“The national consultation is an outstanding opportunity for us to make ours opinions known about Satan’s Soros Plan, but also for us to make our opinions known about what we think of our homeland’s thousand year old history, our national sovereignty, our freedom, and our beloved Europe.”

Aradszki then explained that he recently took part in a rosary pilgrimage in his electoral district, where “our Polish brothers prayed to Holy Virgin Mary for Hungary, for Christian Europe and its lack of freedom, and for the disappearance of terrorism. We did this because – as it is believed by Popes John Paul and Benedict and other Satan-fighters – the rosary is the strongest weapon against evil and it is capable of changing history. George Soros will also experience this.”

With only weeks left before the Soros Plan national consultation draws to a close, Hungary’s ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition is pulling out all the stops to make sure the propaganda really hits home with Hungarians.