Sebastian Gorka is no longer wanted by Hungarian police

Former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka has been removed from the Hungarian police’s list of wanted persons, reports 444.hu.

444.hu revealed in January that Gorka was wanted by the Hungarian police for misuse of a firearm when Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó met him in Washington D.C. in March 2017. When 444.hu asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade whether they had known that an arrest warrant was in effect against Gorka at the time, Szíjjártó responded that “in the case of high ranking White House staff, checking police.hu is not part of the preparations.”

Index.hu journalist Szabolcs Panyi tweeted on Sunday that Gorka’s name had been removed from the police list.

Former Trump advisor @SebGorka‘s arrest warrant for “firearm or ammunition abuse” is retracted in Hungary, it disappeared from https://t.co/7WqH21r3iA, public database of HUN police. Seems like the case has been settled. FYI @HayesBrown @rick_n @mandypmayfield pic.twitter.com/VdvdrrN2cg tweet — Szabolcs Panyi (@panyiszabolcs) February 11, 2018 tweet

444.hu contacted the Hungarian police to find out why they had delisted Gorka. According to the police: “No further results can be expected from the Hungarian warrant of capture.”

Gorka, a Hungarian, British and US citizen, was appointed deputy assistant to President Trump in January 2017. The former contributor to alt-right news site Breitbart was ousted from the White House. During his tenure with Trump, Gorka often posed as a national security expert despite failing to obtain the security clearance necessary for work on such issues.

In 2002, Gorka was asked to serve as an official expert on the parliamentary investigatory committee created to uncover the communist background and alleged counter-espionage of recently elected Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Medgyessy. Gorka failed to obtain the necessary security clearance from the Constitution Protection Office to serve on the committee. The reason for this was never disclosed.