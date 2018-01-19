Sebastian Gorka was wanted by Hungarian police when Szíjjártó met him in 2017

Sebastian Gorka was already wanted by Hungarian police when Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó officially met him on March 21, 2017, reports 444.hu.

Szijjártó officially opened the new Hungarian embassy in Washington D.C on that day. At the ceremony, Szijjártó spoke with then-Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and then-deputy assistant to the US President Sebastian Gorka.

According to the Hungarian police’s list of wanted persons, Gorka, who possesses Hungarian, British and US citizenship, has been wanted by the police since September 2016 for misuse of a firearm in 2009.

444.hu contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to learn whether they were aware at the time of Szijjártó’s visit to Washington that there was an arrest warrant in effect against Gorka. Also, if they did know about the arrest warrant, were they aware of the details of Gorka’s case? 444.hu also contacted Gorka, but at the time of publishing, neither the ministry nor Gorka had reacted to the news site’s questions.

Gorka was detained on January 31, 2016, at the Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington D.C. for attempting to board a plane with a 9mm handgun in his luggage. The gun was confiscated by Transportation Security Administration officers and Gorka, after being detained and issued with a criminal citation, was permitted to board his plane.

In his defense, Gorka said he had packed the carry-on bag without remembering that it contained a gun.

In the November 2017 issue of US firearms lifestyle magazine Recoil, Gorka gave an interview in which he stated that he never leaves home without a pistol, two flashlights and a tourniquet.