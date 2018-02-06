Semjén goes to China

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén (pictured) is in China. Citing a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, MTI, Hungary’s state-run news service, reports Semjén

is meeting with “high-level political representatives” in Beijing and Shanghai for the purpose of “expanding bilateral political, economic, cultural, and tourism-related relations”,

met with his counterpart, Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China Liu Yandong,

praised the economic cooperation between the countries, specifically China’s decision to finance the construction of the Budapest-Belgrade railway,

discussed launching direct flights between China and Hungary, export opportunities for Hungarian agriculture, and furthering trade/investment cooperation.

In November 2017, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a strong advocate of Hungary’s “eastern opening,” hosted the “16+1” summit for China and 16 Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries in Budapest.

“We must accept that not only are we entering the era of the west’s declining economic dominance, we are also witnessing an era in which we will see the end of the west’s military dominance,” Orbán said in 2015, arguing that the east is now the starting point for the new global order. He made this statement just one year after praising China and Russia for being successful “not liberal, not liberal democracies, maybe not even [democratic]” nations during his infamous Tusnádfürdő speech.