Semjén: There is “light” Christian persecution in the EU

There is a “light” Christian persecution in the European Union that allows Islam to easily penetrate the continent, Deputy Prime Minister and president of Hungary’s Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) Zsolt Semjén said at the closing event of a conference about Christian persecution, Index.hu reports.

Semjén emphasized that there is obviously Christian persecution in the world as four out of five persecuted in the world is Christian. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the solution for Christian persecution is not settling all Christians in Europe or the United States but helping them in keeping their Christian positions in the ancient territories of Christianity.

In his speech, Semjén also demanded that Islamic perpetrators of Christian genocide be brought before The Hague. Semjén claimed that the conscious destruction and abandonment of Christian civilization in the European Union constituted a “light” form of Christian persecution which, in turn, allows Islam to penetrate Europe “like a knife through butter.”

Responding to a question, Semjén claimed that so far Hungary has granted asylum to more than a thousand Coptic Christian families, a persecuted religious minority that the government frequently cites as proof that it is not xenophobic and grants asylum to bona fide asylum seekers.