Semjén wants a Hungary-Poland friendship foundation

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén wants parliament to approve the creation of a foundation for the purposes of promoting the grand Hungarian-Polish friendship. A bill was recently submitted to parliament calling on the National Assembly to grant its approval for such a foundation, which would be named after the late Polish historian Wacław Fełczak.

“Poland and our nurtured friendship with the Polish nation are an inalienable part of Hungarian culture,” the proposal begins.

According to the proposal, the purpose of the foundation will be:

To facilitate the tradition of the Hungarian-Polish friendship, and to instill and further the importance of cooperation for the younger generation;

To strengthen cooperation and expand the network between the youth of both countries, especially in culture and sports;

To promote knowledge of each other’s language and culture by encouraging educational and academic programs; and

To promote the shared innovative thinking of Hungarian and Polish cultural, economic, and political organizations for the purpose of advancing the competitiveness of both countries.

The proposal also states that the Hungarian government would endow the foundation — although no information is provided regarding the amount of public funds to be allocated for this purpose.