Signature collection begins for referendum on Római beach mobile dam

A coalition of nine opposition parties has begun collecting signatures in support of a citywide referendum on construction of a mobile dam at Budapest’s iconic Római beach, state news agency MTI reports. The parties have 30 days to collect 138,000 signatures of Budapest residents in order to force the referendum.

The nine parties include the two that initiated the push for a referendum, Együtt (Together) and Dialogue for Hungary (PM), as well as the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), Politics Can Be Different (LMP), the Two-Tailed Dog Party, Momentum Movement, Democratic Coalition (DK), the Liberals, and Movement for a Modern Hungary (MoMa).

Signatures were already being collected Monday at Nyugati Square in central Budapest.

The Budapest General Assembly will hold a special session Tuesday to discuss the mobile dam issue, which has been politically contentious for well over a year. It is possible that the assembly will choose to simply withdraw the order to construct the dam, precluding the need to hold a potentially embarrassing referendum, as was done in the case of possible referendums on Sunday store closures, Budapest’s bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, and the extension of the statute of limitations for corruption crimes.

The referendum question, which was upheld by Hungary’s highest court the Curia last week, reads:

“Do you agree that the Budapest General Assembly must abolish its 229/2017. (IV.5.) resolution about the track of the flood protection facilities securing the Csillaghegy bay area?”

Opponents of the planned track of the dam argue that it would irrevocably damage the character of one of Budapest’s last natural beach areas, and would require the cutting down of some 400 trees. Hydrologists, environmentalists and engineers have also argued that the dam as planned would be ineffective, and recommend an alternative site further inland along Királyok and Nánási streets.