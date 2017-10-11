“Soros plan” national consultation open to abuse

The government appears to be using a somewhat outdated register of addresses to deliver national consultation forms as a consultation envelope landed in a post box addressed to a child who died 40 years ago, Magyar Nemzet reports.

“My nephew, László Szedlák died 40 years ago in 1977. At the age of eight, he fall down from Gellért Hill. Now they are interested in his opinion on the Soros plan,” told Magyar Nemzet Mrs. János Kali. The consultation letter was sent to the address of Kali’s sister who used to live there with his son. Now the flat is occupied by Kali’s brother, who collected the strange letter address to his long-dead nephew. During the previous national consultations, no letters were delivered addressed to the deceased boy, although he had been sent a conscription letter long after his death.

“They think people are stupid. It is upsetting to receive a letter like this. Mr. Prime Minister would better send a bouquet to Lacika’s grave. I am seriously ill as well, maybe they should build one less stadium, then there would be more money for public healthcare,” the pensioner woman told Magyar Nemzet. Mrs. Kali insisted that it is impossible that authorities might have sent out the letter of another individual with the same name as no other László Szedlák had ever lived on the address of her now deceased sister’s address.

HírTV earlier revealed that the online consultation form lacks basic security features. Although sending the answers requires a valid email address, the site does not validate the entered email address, which means that, in theory, one could submit an infinite number of false responses. The online consultation form does not give any feedback once a response is published. Undersecretary responsible for government communications Bence Tuzson denied that this security loophole would distort the final results of the consultation and stressed that only five percent of all respondents use the online form. Tuzson also said that the government has faith in people that they will not misuse the site.

Election expert Zoltán Tóth argues that the national consultation is nothing more than a vehicle for the government to compile databases of voters who favor and reject the governing party’s politics. Tóth called it “politically ridiculous” that one has to register online all their personal data in order to unsubscribe from further government communications.

The latest national consultation on the so-called Soros plan is estimated to cost HUF 7.2 billion (USD 27.3 million) of public funds.