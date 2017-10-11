HU
Skip to content
Satan is using the Soros Plan and Brussels to usher in the apocalypse!
Orbán demands inquiry against Hadházy, responds to direct questions from opposition in Parliament
Playground for the disadvantaged inaccessible to them…unless they pay
Őcsény residents want their mayor back
Here are the “Soros Plan” national consultation questions!
Translated Articles
Videos
Podcasts
Timeline
|
‘Does the Soros plan really exist?’ Gov’t spokesman Zoltán Kovács interviewed by BBC’s Nick Thorpe
October 11, 2017
-
Benjamin Novak
Permalink:
https://goo.gl/5U8S6X
tweet
Menu
Translated Articles
Videos
Podcasts
Timeline