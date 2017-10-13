Special report on the state of rule of law in Hungary to be put to a vote in EP plenary in September 2018

A special report on the state of the rule of law in Hungary will be prepared to go before the European Parliament (EP) for a vote in September 2018, reports Index.hu. On the basis of this report, the European Parliament may invite the Council to initiate proceedings against Hungary in accordance with Article 7, which could eventually result in the suspension of Hungary’s right to vote in the EP.

Arguing that there has been a serious deterioration in the state of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary, the European Parliament ordered the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) committee to prepare a special report at the EP’s May plenary sitting.

Dutch Green Party MEP Judith Sargentini has been tasked with compiling the special report. Sargentini will present a draft in March 2018 after LIBE consults with the Hungarian government and NGOs. LIBE will vote about the draft in June 2018, at the earliest. Once LIBE accepts the draft report, it will go before the Constitutional Affairs and Culture and Education committees. The Budgetary Control committee might also complement the report with their own findings. The resolution will be put to a vote during a plenary session in September 2018.

“I am glad we can start working on this report,” Sargentini said. “It will be the first time the European Parliament will carry out this procedure, so I want to make sure we have a transparent and thorough investigation before getting to conclusions. I look forward to talking to Hungarian authorities, civil society, scientists and other persons involved to get a balanced view of the situation in Hungary.”

Passing the resolution will require three-thirds of all votes and the support of the absolute majority of MEPs (some 376 votes). Once the resolution is passed, the Council of the European Union might decide with a four-fifths vote whether fundamental EU rights were violated by Hungary. However according to EU experts, although Article 7 is usually cited as the “nuclear option”, even if the EP passes the resolution it is very unlikely that Hungary will be stripped of its right to vote.