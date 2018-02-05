State agency denies ordering hospitals to report positive news

The National Healthcare Services Center (ÁEEK), the government agency responsible for overseeing Hungary’s hospitals, denies reports that it has ordered hospitals to engage in positive publicity in the run-up to the general election on April 8.

In a statement released to MTI, the state-run news service, ÁEEK denied instructing hospital staff to provide two positive news stories per week, although the agency acknowledged that it is “happy to share news of developments and successes with the general public.” ÁEEK went on to accuse left-wing online daily Népszava.hu of writing “all kinds of fake news and lies” as part of the upcoming general election campaign.

The left-wing online daily reports that some hospitals have already ordered media-watching services from Médianéző, a subsidiary of the pro-government researcher/pollster Nézőpont. Deplorable conditions and poor access to care in Hungarian hospitals rank among the most-pressing public policy issues in the country.