State Audit Office fines Jobbik for restricted non-material support from Simicska

The State Audit Office (ÁSZ) has now formally accused Jobbik of accepting HUF 330 million (USD 1.25 million) in restricted non-material support. In particular, the agency is focusing on a billboard campaign Jobbik carried out earlier this year. The campaign took place on billboards owned by businessman Lajos Simicska.

According to ÁSZ, Jobbik benefitted from heavily discounted prices, wherein allegedly lies the restricted non-material support for the party. The agency has also taken issue with the far-right party’s financial statements from earlier years (2015-2016).

The penalty for receiving the restricted non-material support can amount to up to twice the value of the amount in question, or for Jobbik HUF 660 million (USD 2.5 million).

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Jobbik deputy chairman János Volner said it is obvious that his party is under political attack. Volner pointed out that ÁSZ President László Domokos is a longtime member of Fidesz, serving as an MP for the party between 1998 and 2010.

Volner said Fidesz will do anything, and use any state organ, to annihilate the party and block it from taking part in a democratic competition. One way to do this is by stripping the party of its finances.

“It is uncertain whether Jobbik will be able to take part in next year’s elections because Fidesz has used the [State Audit Office] to take away our funds for this. We cannot finance our politics or campaign before elections,” Volner said.