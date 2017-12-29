Székesfehérvár latest major provincial city to adopt anti-Soros resolution

The Székesfehérvár city council is the latest municipal legislature to adopt a resolution condemning Hungarian-American financier and philanthropist George Soros and organizations funded by his Open Society Foundations, reports daily online 444.hu.

Sponsored by the local Fidesz delegation, the alleged purpose of the resolution is to protect civil organizations from being “bought up” by Soros using “wealth originating from speculative affairs” and having the “invading ideology imposed on them.” The resolution objects to Soros’ attempts to “open immigration offices” in Hungarian cities and “distributing many hundreds of thousands of dollars the past few weeks building a network in the countryside” which, according to the resolution, poses an “extraordinary threat in that it endangers everyday security.”

The Székesfehérvár action is the latest in a series of anti-Soros resolutions adopted by major provincial cities, including Debrecen and Pécs.

The previous week Pécs mayor Zsolt Páva asked the city’s inhabitants not to rent offices to the “With the Strength of Humanity” (AEE) foundation. The foundation, which has been active in Pécs for many years without incurring the ire of local authorities, announced its intention to take the city council to court.