Szijjártó calls Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn “a dumb man who hates Hungary”

In an official statement issued to Hungarian state news agency MTI, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó (seen here speaking at the UN last year) called Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean Asselborn a “dumb man” who “hates Hungary” and accused him of being on the payroll of financier and philanthropist George Soros

Szijjártó’s outburst came after Asselborn said in an interview with German print and online daily Der Tagesspiegel that the European Union should show outrage over the Hungarian government’s “Stop Soros” legislative package and activate Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, which could strip a Member State of its voting right in the EU.

As a retaliatory strike, Szijjártó delivered a salvo of accusations and petty insults, calling Asselborn “a rabid advocate of migration” who “hates Hungary” and “plays from George Soros’s score.”

Szijjártó said that with his statement Asselborn “crossed all lines.” He said Asselborn is “a dumb man” and “Hungarian people do not need the nonsense of the Luxembourg Minister of Foreign Affairs to know what is good for them.”

“Asselborn’s statement showed what is at stake in the April election” continued Szíjjártó, adding that “the Orbán cabinet is protecting Hungary’s safety, while the Luxembourgish Minister of Foreign Affairs along with George Soros and their Hungarian comrades would bring down the [border] fence and flood Hungary with migrants.”