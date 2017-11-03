Szíjjártó: We couldn’t have known that Safarov would be pardoned

The Hungarian government could not have known that Azerbaijan would pardon axe-murderer Ramil Safarov after his extradition, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szíjjártó said in a telephone interview with ATV.

Host of ATV’s Egyenes Beszéd (Straight Talk) program Emília Krug originally called Szíjjártó to ask him about the ministry’s decision to provide logistical support to a Budaörs Christian school that vowed to take the cross removed from a statue of John Paul II in the French town of Ploërmel. The French Council of State ended a 10-year debate over the statue by ruling that the cross must be removed based on a 1905 law on the separation of church and state.

Defending the Hungarian government’s decision against criticism it made a publicity stunt out of the charitable act, Szíjjártó said freedom of religion pertains to everybody in Europe except Christians, and the next step might be the removal of crosses from steeples.

When Krug asked Szíjjártó whether it was so important for the government to defend Christian values when it extradited Ramil Safarov who had brutally murdered a Christian Armenian military officer in Budapest, to Azerbaijan, Szíjjártó said Krug was mixing up “absolutely unrelated issues” and he repeated the old mantra, namely the extradition was conducted in accordance with international law.

Krug interrupted and noted that Safarov was extradited under the condition that he would serve his sentence in Azerbaijan, and the government must have known that he would be released and celebrated as a national hero. The conversation continued:

Szíjjártó: Excuse me, Madam Editor, but you are accusing us of things whose seriousness I’m not sure you comprehend!

ATV: But these are facts, that happened in 2012.

Szíjjártó: No, they are not fact, excuse me! I reject this, I am outraged. You are accusing the former Hungarian government with such thing, according to which [the government] with a malice aforethought has extradited an offender to another country with the intention of having him released there.

ATV: Well, I didn’t say that this was its intention. However, with a tiny bit of foreign policy awareness, it was possible to know that this was gonna happen.

Szíjjártó: You have said this, you have said this, you have said this and I must firmly reject it.

ATV: From a foreign policy point of view, it was possible to know that this was going to happen.

Szíjjártó: It could not have been known…

ATV: Because they celebrated him as a national hero for what he had done.

Szíjjártó: …because it’s a matter of international law. That time the Hungarian government conducted everything in accordance with international law. It took all precautions stipulated by international law. Violation of international law happened not on the part of Hungary but on Azerbaijan’s and we protested because of it. I don’t really understand by the way how it is related to the fact the Christianity suffers incredible attacks in Europe…

ATV: Armenians are the most ancient Christian nation in Europe, then it was not this important to defend Christianity.

Szíjjártó: Defending Christianity has always been an extremely important issue. Right now, this is why we do not accept that in 21st-century’s Europe freedom of religion pertains to everybody but Christians. We would never accept the removal of any Christian symbol from any public or private space in any of the European countries. This is a Christian continent and on the Christian continent freedom of religion must pertain to everybody, even to Christians.

The governing Fidesz party has always liked to voice its strong commitment to Christian values, but the tendency to portray itself as the sole protector of Christianity in the whole of Europe started with the migration crisis in 2015. Leading government figures often draw a distorted and forced parallel between the Hungarian Kingdom’s wars against the Muslim Ottoman Empire between the 15th and 17th centuries and the current influx of North African and Middle Eastern refugees. Recently, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán went so far as to state that his government enjoys the support of God.

Despite the strong Christian commitment, in 2012 the second Orbán government, amid international controversy, extradited convicted murderer Ramil Safarov to Azerbaijan. This year, investigations by Hungarian and foreign NGOs and media outlets revealed that several bank transfers – totaling more than USD 7 million – were made from an Azeri slush fund to an MKB bank account in Budapest right around the time the Hungarian government handed over Safarov. In October, Hungary’s Chief Prosecutor confirmed that there is no ongoing investigation into the case.

(It should also be noted that shortly thereafter Szíjjártó, who is rumored to have brokered the deal, purchased a luxury home to the north of Budapest, claiming to have borrowed the funds from unspecified family members-ed.).