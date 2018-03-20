Szijjártó in Geneva: Refugees would stop Hungarians from starting families

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Hungary’s foreign minister Péter Szijjártó made the following remarks.

“If Hungary was forced to take in refugees, then the Hungarians would not have jobs and would not be able to start families.”

“We will not allow for international politics to force the notion that migration is a fundamental right down our throats because that is not the case.”

Szijjártó comments come on the heels of the Hungarian government’s latest propaganda campaign targeting the UN.

The UN recently proposed a Global Migration Compact to essentially lay out a plan for dealing with the challenges of global migration within the framework of international cooperation.

In response – and partly due to the conclusion of its “Stop Soros” propaganda campaign – the Hungarian government has centered its crosshairs on the UN in an attempt to turn Hungarian public opinion against international organizations working to find solutions to large-scale migration.