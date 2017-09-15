Szijjártó: Orbán on schedule to meet Putin again next year

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó says Hungary does not have a “fetish” for a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump.

When asked by Hungarian news site mfor.hu whether meetings are under way to lay the groundwork for the two leaders to meet, Szijjártó claimed that “this is only an issue for the press”.

“We don’t have a fetish for a Hungarian-American summit,” he said. “Prime ministers and presidents never just meet with each other just for the sake of meeting. They will meet if there is an issue that needs to be discussed. Currently, there are no issues that would warrant a high-level meeting.”

The Russian president on the other hand…

Mfor.hu then asked Szijjártó when Orbán will next meet Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

“The practice is that every year there is one official meeting between the [Russian] president and the [Hungarian] prime minister, and an official one held by foreign ministers,” he replied. “Aside from these, there are informal meetings between the foreign ministers. I meet with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at multilateral forums just like the event taking place in New York next week. Next year the Hungarian prime minister will travel to Moscow. There is nothing extraordinary about this. These one-a-year official meetings between Hungary and Russia are totally normal considering our geographical location and economic relations.”