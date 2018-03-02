Szijjártó on UN Migration Compact: We want Hungary to be Hungarian

Hungary’s latest migration battle is being waged with the United Nations. In short, the Hungarian government has taken issue with the UN over a proposal for the so-called Global Compact for Migration. The proposal would essentially lay out a plan for dealing with the challenges of global migration within the framework of international cooperation.

At an event organized by the Fidesz-aligned Századvég Foundation on Thursday, foreign minister Péter Szijjártó announced Hungary’s 12-point proposal to the compact, and said that if the 12 points are not included in the UN compact, Hungary will not support it.

The government has not yet officially published its 12-point proposal, so all we have to rely on at this point is what Szijjártó said at the Századvég event, which is quite vague. He said the goal of the proposal is to ensure that Hungary truly remains Hungarian because the government does not want Hungary to become an immigrant country.

According to kormány.hu, Századvég Foundation president Zsolt Barthel-Rúzsa said the EU and UN don’t understand the world, they don’t care about people’s opinions and they are incapable of providing suitable answers to the global challenges. He went on to say that Hungary and Central Europe are professing their Christian, conservative values with increasing strength, while the western half of Europe is characterized by having lost its values.

A number of ambassadors were also invited to attend the event, but organizers did not let them in.

HU govt loyal think tank Századvég invited us to listen to FM Szijjárto talk on migration. But protocol refused to let us in afraid of noise from a door. Left with several other annoyed Ambassadors. Well, I anyway know the script very well by now. I will not attend future events. — Niclas Trouvé (@kopparbol) March 1, 2018

Swedish ambassador to Hungary Niclas Trouvé tweeted about the experience. According to Trouvé, several “annoyed ambassadors” then decided to leave.

“Well, I anyway know the script very well by now. I will not attend future events,” Trouvé wrote.