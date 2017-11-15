Szijjártó will call citizens to inform them about the Soros plan

Fidesz is launching an informative telephone campaign about the national consultation on the “Soros plan”, Fidesz’s communications director Balázs Hidvéghi announced on Wednesday at a Budapest press conference, reports Magyar Nemzet.

If the fear-mongering and mildly anti-semitic Soros billboards and ads growing like fungus all over the country and the national consultation forms that landed in every voting-aged Hungarian citizen’s postbox, even those of the dead, were not enough, the government will now have Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó (pictured) to call citizens to inform them about the Soros plan.

Fidesz communications director Balázs Hidvéghi justified the new campaign by saying that “there is a bigger need than ever for the voice and stance of Hungarian people,” since there are more and more attacks against Hungary and “they want to force the Soros plan and the settlement of migrants upon us.”

Allegedly, the campaign’s goal is two-fold. On one hand, the governing party wants to inform the public about “the latest developments” regarding the “Soros plan” and tell voters “what happens in Brussels” these days. On the other hand, Fidesz will use the telephone campaign to motivate voters to fill out and return the national consultation form, thus providing at least some sort of legitimacy for the eventual results of the so-called national consultation.

The upcoming telephone campaign shows how desperately Fidesz and the government are trying to make the non-existent “Soros plan” the central topic of the 2018 parliamentary election. It was reported earlier that Fidesz has deployed activists to go house to house and ask the residents whether they have filled out the questionnaire. The aggressive national consultation campaign has already led to an incident when two elderly Fidesz activists allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old blind pianist because he said he had thrown the national consultation form into the trash.