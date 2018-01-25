Szilárd Németh and Fidesz-KDNP MPs march out of national security committee’s “Soros-network” meeting

Fidesz vice-president and vice-chairman of parliament’s national security committee Szilárd Németh marched out of the committee’s Thursday morning meeting, arguing that he would not participate in a meeting where “member of the Soros-network” Politics Can Be Different co-chair Bernadett Szél is present, index.hu reports.

Németh was followed by the Fidesz and Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) members of the committee. Their departure left the remaining members without a quorum, so the meeting supposed to be dealing with the “Soros-plan” and “Soros-network” had to be adjourned.

Before theatrically leaving, Németh repeated once more that Szél’s presence at a meeting dealing with the Soros issue poses a national security risk, so Fidesz and KDNP members would not contribute to the committee’s work. Asked by index.hu to comment on the incident, Németh declined, saying that he would later hold a press conference on the matter. This is yet to happen.

Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) chair of the committee Zsolt Molnár said he would like the whole “Soros lie” to end, and he proposed that he would contact George Soros in a letter to ask him to address these lies personally. According to Molnár, by staying away from the committee’s meeting, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán missed a chance to prove the existence of the “Soros-plan”. Molnár said he would convoke the committee once more before the next parliamentary session so that Orbán could provide answers regarding the “Soros-plan”.

The failed meeting was initiated by MSZP after deputy undersecretary with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kristóf Altusz admitted in an interview with the Times of Malta that Hungary had quietly accepted 1,294 refugees in 2017 even as its government spent millions of dollars on xenophobic advertising conflating immigration with terrorism.

Jobbik member of the committee Ádám Mirkóczi called the event a “pathetic escape”, noting that for three years the government had spent billions on propaganda, only to be caught in its own web of lies.

The LMP prime ministerial candidate Szél called Thursday’s meeting the most absurd of the past eight years. Szél said she cannot understand why her presence is problematic while the meeting can be attended by the entire Hungarian and international press. She said it was Fidesz’s putsch at the meeting that posed a national security risk.

According to Szél, Németh cannot boycott the meeting because of another member who had been vetted. She had been chosen as a target by Fidesz because she had confronted the party with the uncomfortable truth that the so-called “Soros-plan” does not exist.

Recently Szél requested the declassification of the Constitution Protection Office’s report on the “Soros-network” to show the public that there is no such thing. According to her, absurd behavior had overwhelmed Fidesz after it realized that “in the upcoming months I can practically destroy the billboard reality that they wanted to build, which in reality only consists of massive Soros bashing.”

As we earlier reported, Németh has publicly accused Szél of being an agent of American-Hungarian financier and philanthropist George Soros, and for this reason insists the opposition politician be excluded from participating in national security committee deliberations concerning the “Soros-plan”.