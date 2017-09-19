Tarlós: I never said there would be a referendum on Római beach

As activists staged another demonstration Sunday in opposition to a planned mobile dam along Budapest’s iconic Római beach, the city’s mayor István Tarlós backtracked on statements he made last week which indicated a referendum might be forthcoming on the issue.

Last week, mayor Tarlós said on state television station M1 that he would ask the city’s General Assembly to approve a citywide referendum on the planned project, arguing the debate over the issue had ceased to be a professional one and that it had become “unmanageable.”

But a Magyar Nemzet article published Monday quotes the mayor as saying, “I never said there would be a referendum on the Római beach flood protection issue. Practically the entire Hungarian press misinterpreted my words.” Tarlós claimed he had merely said on television that if someone “pulled out that card” then he would bring up the possibility of holding a referendum in the General Assembly. He added that he never claimed he would submit any kind of referendum question in the matter, and that he maintains his opinion that the mobile dam should be built along the shore of the Danube, not elsewhere.

The Budapest General Assembly is expected to issue a decision on a referendum request by opposition parties on Wednesday, September 27.