More than a third of voters fear possible Russian interference in election

More than a third of Hungarian voters expect interference from Russian intelligence agencies in the spring election, according to a recent poll made by the Jobbik-tied Iránytű Intézmény (Compass Institute).

According to the poll published by Magyar Nemzet, some 38 percent of all respondents expect Russian interference in the spring parliamentary election, while 50 percent think that there will be no such interference.

Based on the poll, Együtt (Together) and Dialogue for Hungary (PM) voters fear Russian interference most, with 59 percent of their supporters responding that they expect interference from Russian intelligence agencies.

The majority of Politics Can Be Different (LMP) and Democratic Coalition (DK) sympathizers (58 and 52 percent respectively) consider it a possibility that Russia will interfere in the election. Jobbik (48 percent) and Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) (45 percent) voters are somewhat less worried about Russian interference.

Meanwhile, the majority of Fidesz voters (64 percent) think that Russian interference in the election is unlikely.

The pollster also asked respondents which party Russia would support in the event of Russian interference. According to half of the respondents, Russian intelligence agencies would interfere in order to help the Fidesz – Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) alliance. Interestingly, even 44 percent of Fidesz voters think that if Russians interfered in the election, they would do so on the side of Fidesz-KDNP.

The majority of opposition voters think that Russians would interfere to help Fidesz-KDNP in the election, including 74 percent of MSZP voters, 73 percent of DK voters, 61 percent of LMP voters, and 52 percent of Jobbik voters.

Surprisingly, six percent of DK and Jobbik voters think that Russians might help their respective party in the election.