Tiborcz scandal may cost Hungarian state EUR 43.7 million

The European Commission’s anti-fraud agency, OLAF, may fine Hungary as much as EUR 43.7 million in connection with a scandal involving EU funds awarded to a company once owned by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law, István Tiborcz.

Citing sources close to the government, online daily 24.hu reports that the government received documents with OLAF’s findings back in December. The Hungarian government has been extremely tight-lipped about the scandal.

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that EU-funded projects won by Elios Innovativ Zrt., a company owned at the time by Tiborcz, were under scrutiny by the European Commission’s anti-fraud agency for “serious irregularities.”

According to the Journal, OLAF wrapped up a two-year investigation into 35 projects awarded to Elios Innovativ Zrt., a company specializing in street lighting technology that was then owned by Tiborcz.

“OLAF’s investigation revealed not only serious irregularities in most of the projects, but also evidence of conflict of interest,” OLAF told the Journal.

24.hu reports that the OLAF document relayed to the Hungarian government cites “various sources” who claim that the public procurement process (through which Elios was awarded the street light modernization contracts) may have been subject to some form of undue influence as part of a ploy involving Sistrade Kft., a consultancy.

According to 24.hu, Sistrade Kft. was hired by municipalities to prepare the call for tenders — tenders that Elios would go on to win. Meanwhile, the two companies were connected through their owners, István Tiborcz and Endre Hamar. The two men were reportedly owners of another company that owned Elios, Green Investment & Solutions Kft.

A source tells 24.hu that Hamar may be the scapegoat in this story, citing his ownership in both Sistrade and Elios. The Hungarian government has been reluctant to release any information regarding OLAF’s findings, and has instead accused previous governments of being involved in corrupt dealings.

After the Journal reported OLAF’s findings, Hungary’s pro-government media started accusing oligarch-in-exile Lajos Simicska of being the majority shareholder (through a company named Közgép) of Elios between February 2012 and June 2013. According to the Journal, the EU-funded contracts granted to Elios were awarded between 2011 and 2015.