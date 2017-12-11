TV2 makes light of child abuse in new prime time game show

Celebrities and a “psycho-pedagogue” legitimized child abuse on the new game show airing on TV2, the commercial television station owned by government film commissioner Andy Vajna, reports hvg.hu.

The show Appra magyar! which launched at the end of November on TV2, features various celebrities discussing multiple questions while viewers at home vote about the same questions through an app, at which point the celebrity guests have to guess the viewers’ attitude to the given question.

In the first episode the following question was posed: Do you think, that parents can slap their children?

Celebrities and viewers were given the following optional answers:

A) Yes, I was not badly affected by slaps either.

B) Yes, but only in very justified situations.

C) No, it is forbidden to hit a child.

First, the celebrities cheerfully exchanged their memories of child abuse, before agreeing that answer B) would be the one that viewers might find the most favorable. Then, a pre-recorded segment was shown in which a woman specified as a psycho-pedagogue first stated that slapping them in the face is very humiliating for children and it “might” also damage their self-esteem. She went on to say that “naturally, there are situations when a parent must warn or prevent their child from doing something with one rarely delivered hit.” The expert continued and recommended that parents should hit their child’s buttocks, thighs or arms but never their face. Then, the expert concluded her thoughts by saying that hitting a child on their buttocks, thighs or arms is not the same as slapping them in the face since it is not humiliating.

Show host Claudia Liptai chose this moment to inform her celebrity guests that since 2005 any form of child abuse is punished by law. In the next section, the results of the vote were presented to the celebrities. Seeing that 59 percent of the viewers had chosen option B, the celebrity guests affirmed themselves that they were right, with the viewers also thinking that occasional child abuse is the easy middle option when it comes to disciplinary issues.

Just before jumping to the next question, one of the celebrity guests who had previously said that she refuses all forms of child abuse, turned to the audience with a rather serious look on her face and suggested that viewers should take the expert’s advice and choose another spot on their child to hit when necessary, amidst the visible compliance of the other guest. “Somewhere not visible when the child is dressed,” show host Liptai added jokingly.

According to a 2017 report by the Hintalovon Child Rights Foundation, in 2016 more than 15,000 children were victims of violent actions. However, as the report adds, due to high latency, crime statistics are unlikely to reflect the real number of violent incidents committed against children.