Two critical judges earn seats on OBT to oversee OBH head Handó

“Revolution, rebellion, a tactical KO for Handó,” is how sources describe the composition of the new National Judicial Council (OBT), reports hvg.hu.

The National Judicial Council is a 15-member body that oversees the work of the National Office of the Judiciary (OBH), the all powerful judicial agency responsible for administering Hungary’s judicial system. Members of the OBT are elected by a congress of fellow judges.

Led by political appointee Tünde Handó, wife of Fidesz MEP József Szájer, the OBH has come under much scrutiny in recent years as critics have sounded alarms of political interference.

Two new members of the OBT, judges Edit Hilbert and Csaba Vasvári, recently earned names for themselves for being especially critical of Handó.

Edit Hilbert of the Budapest Regional Court recently turned to the Constitutional Court to challenge the manner in which Handó exerts undue influence over the composition of the OBT.

Csaba Vasvári of the Central District Court of Pest has sued Handó for abusing her post by practicing prejudice with respect to applications he submitted for judicial postings.

While there are signs of an emerging vocal opposition within the judiciary, it is important to note that there is a base that is loyal to Handó, and there are individuals within the OBT who are expected to toe the Handó line.

Members of the OBT include one appellate court judge, five regional court presidents, seven local courts judges, and one labor court judge. In theory, any judge can sit on the OBT as long as they have been a judge for five years and are not the subject of any criminal proceedings, disciplinary procedures, and proceedings to determine whether they are fit for the job. An OBT mandate lasts for 6 years.

Members of the judiciary have been increasingly outspoken regarding Handó’s leadership of the OBH. For more about what concerns judges read the following articles: