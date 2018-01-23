Two-Tailed Dog Party wins case against Hungarian state in European Court of Human Rights

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg sided on Tuesday with the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) over the Hungarian state in a case stemming from the government’s 2016 quota referendum.

In 2016, the MKKP took part in a campaign to actively encourage voters to cast invalid votes on the ballot and to upload pictures of the ballot to a mobile phone application which then shared the photo over the internet. In Hungary, it is unlawful to take pictures of ballots.

Hungary’s National Election Committee took issue with the application and fined the MKKP HUF 800,000 (USD 3,100) for violating the secrecy of the vote, arguing that

voters could not treat ballot papers as their own property, and therefore could neither take them out of the voting booths nor take a photograph of them;

taking photographs of ballot papers could lead to electoral fraud; and

the mobile application was capable of discrediting the work of election bodies and tallying systems in the eyes of the public.

Hungary’s highest court, the Curia, later decreased the fine to HUF 100,000 (USD 390).

The European Court of Human Rights found that the Hungarian state violated Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (the right to freedom of expression and information) and ordered the Hungarian state to pay EUR 3,300 (the amount of the Curia fine plus legal fees).