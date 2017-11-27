U of Miskolc obliges students to attend Minister of Defence’s lecture

The University of Miskolc has ordered its students to attend Minister of Defence István Simicskó’s lecture, reports index.hu based on sources at the university.

Captive audience

Worried about a probable low attendance, leadership of the University of Miskolc has allegedly decided to ordain a Rector break during Simicskó’s lecture titled “Defense – the role of home defense and military, or what can we do for our home country.” Students whose timetable clashes with the lecture will have to attend as they will be exempt from their classes.

“I suppose that under the guise of home defense he will talk about the ‘Soros plan’, which wouldn’t be a problem on its own if classes weren’t canceled as a result and it wouldn’t be obligatory to attend a party propaganda lecture,” an affected person told index.hu.

According to an index.hu source, the university requires teachers to attend as well, and there is at least one teacher who refuses to let their students attend. The source told the news site that leaders of the university expect to have as many students attending the lecture as possible, and it is a common practice at the campus for a visiting “VIP”. The source alleged that the university leadership usually prescribes actual quotas per faculty to boost attendance of similar events.

“These provisions, to put it gently, were not met with positive reaction from teachers and students,” another affected person told index.hu.

Nobody is obliged to attend

Index.hu contacted the Rector’s Office, which refuted claims that it obliged students to attend Simicskó’s lecture.

“Not a Rector break but an educational break was issued at the time of the lecture,” Rector András Torma told the news site. Torma stressed that students are not obliged to attend the lecture so it cannot happen that either students or teachers are forced to do so instead of their canceled classes.

No party politics at universities except…

According to the University of Miskolc, the lecture by the Minister of Defence cannot be considered a political event as the Rector has declared that the university does not give a home to political events, and parties are not even allowed to organize debates on the campus.

Recently, Politics Can Be Different (LMP) prime ministerial candidate Bernadett Szél was barred from giving a lecture at Budapest’s Corvinus University, even though the institution had hosted numerous political events in the past.