V18 releases its Political Alternative List

V18, a group of former government ministers and former European commissioners, released a guide on Tuesday informing voters of which opposition candidates are the most likely to win individual electoral districts without broad opposition support in the upcoming general election.

Lajos Oláh — Budapest’s 5th electoral district (DK)

Attila Ara-Kovács — Budapest’s 6th electoral district (DK)

Dezső Hiszékeny — Budapest’s 7th electoral district (MSZP-P)

Csaba Tóth — Budapest’s 8th electoral district (MSZP-P)

Sándor Burány — Budapest’s 9th electoral district (MSZP-P)

Tímea Szabó — Budapest’s 10th electoral district (MSZP-P)

László Varjú — Budapest’s 11th electoral district (DK)

László Hajdú — Budapest’s 12th electoral district (DK)

Ágnes Kunhalmi — Budapest’s 15th electoral district (MSZP-P)

István Hiller — Budapest’s 16th electoral district (MSZP-P)

Gyula Molnár — Budapest’s 18th electoral district (MSZP-P)

Tamás Mellár — Baranya county’s 1st electoral district (Independent)

Sándor Szabó — Csongrád county’s 1st electoral district (MSZP-P)

Péter Jakab — Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county’s 1st electoral district (Jobbik)

Zoltán Pakusza — Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county’s 2nd electoral district (Jobbik)

Péter Barnabás Farkas — Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplém county’s 3rd electoral district (Jobbik)

Zsolt Egyed — Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplém county’s 4th electoral district (Jobbik)

László Bíró — Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplém county’s 6th electoral district (Jobbik)

Ádám Mirkóczki — Heves county’s 1st electoral district (Jobbik)

Gábor Vona — Heves county’s 2nd electoral district (Jobbik)

Tamás Sneider — Heves county’s 3rd electoral district (Jobbik)

Tamás Csányi — Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok county’s 4th electoral district (Jobbik)

Zoltán Kész — Veszprém county’s 1st electoral district (Independent)

Lajos Rig — Veszprém county’s 3rd electoral district (Jobbik)

László Zakó — Zala county’s 3rd electoral district (Jobbik)

Further electoral districts where compromise is needed:

According to V18, there are 39 other electoral districts where there is no clear opposition leader. In other words, these are electoral districts where the parties ought to come to some sort of agreement, because support from the other party (or parties) could tip the scales in favor of a single opposition candidate. These are districts where V18 thinks the results depend on opposition coordination.