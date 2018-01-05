Viktor Orbán solicits political donations in personal letter

In a letter reportedly sent to well over one million Fidesz supporters, Prime Minister Victor Orbán has asked for financial support in order to combat George Soros, reports index.hu.

According to a Tuesday statement by Fidesz, the Prime Minister asks for financial contributions from those voters who previously authorized Fidesz to contact them. In the letter, Orbán informs voters that “now it is all-important to defend Hungary [from Soros’s activities] so that it can remain a Hungarian country.” He says recipients of the letter can make contributions to Fidesz using the enclosed cheque so that the party “can successfully fight the upcoming period’s political battles.”

Ironically, the letter was also sent to Fidesz financier turned arch-enemy Lajos Simicska. Simicska’s son Ádám Simicska posted it on his Facebook page with the comment “Fidesz always turns to my father, when it’s in trouble” – a remark that leaves no doubt regarding the nature of the elder Simicska’s former relationship with the ruling party.

This marks a shift in Fidesz’s strategy, as the government, which is virtually indistinguishable from the governing party, has spent tens of billions of forints on various campaigns portraying Hungarian-American financier-philanthropist George Soros as the enemy of the Hungarian people – campaigns that, even according to government-tied political analyst Ágoston Sámuel Mráz, were only good for keeping Fidesz’s core electorate together.

Fidesz does not suffer from a shortage of donations. The party and its foundation receive approximately HUF 1.4 billion (USD 5.46 million) in state grants every year. This year Fidesz will receive an additional HUF 700 million (USD 2.73 million) of state subsidization in the form of campaign grants within weeks of announcing its slate of candidates for the 2018 general election in spring.