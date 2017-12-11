Waning opposition support causes Fidesz numbers to surge, pollster finds

Hungarian pollster Republikon says support for Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has climbed to 57 percent among decided voters. The poll results, published by 24.hu, show
- Fidesz has managed to increase its base by 12 percentage points, from 45 percent in May,
- Democratic Coalition (DK) and Politics Can Be Different (LMP) are each polling at 6 percent,
- Momentum is polling at 3 percent, and
- Együtt-PM, a short-lived electoral coalition that ended last week, polled at 2 percent.
Party preference among all eligible voters shows Fidesz with a sizable lead at 34 percent, 6 percentage points less than that of undecided respondents.