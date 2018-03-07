Widely tipped to win on April 8th, Fidesz loses ground in run up to election

Since December Fidesz’s popularity with registered voters and decided voters has fallen six and four points, respectively, according to a survey prepared by Iránytű Intézet (Compass Institute) last week.

31 percent of voters and 44 percent of decided voters told the pollster that they would vote for Fidesz-KDNP in the April 8th general election, down from 37 percent and 48 percent, respectively, in December 2017.

Contributing to the decline in Fidesz’ popularity has been a string of scandals beginning with surprise revelation that the government secretly admitted 1,300 asylum seekers despite spending billions of forints publicly vowing not to admit asylum seekers.

Allegations that prime minister Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law was involved in a criminal conspiracy orchestrated from the prime minister’s office to defraud Hungarian and EU taxpayers of hundreds of millions of euros hasn’t helped Fidesz’s popularity either.

Finally, the governing political alliance’s surprise defeat in a recent mayoral by-election in Minister János Lázár’s home town of Hódmezővásárhely revealed that independent candidates enjoying the backing of opposition parties could defeat Fidesz candidates, at least on a local level.