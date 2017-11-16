Zoltán Kovács, stop mischaracterizing statements by Lamberto Zannier!

On Thursday, Acting Deputy Chief of the US Mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Michele Siders blasted Hungary for knowingly misrepresenting comments by Lamberto Zannier, the OSCE’s High Commissioner on National Minorities, concerning a controversial education law recently adopted in Ukraine.

“One participating State knowingly misrepresented [Zannier’s] recent comments regarding education issues in Ukraine. We are concerned that this does not contribute to the Permanent Council’s goal of rebuilding trust,” Siders said.

Sources tell the Beacon that Siders was referring to Hungary, specifically statements coming out of the Hungarian government’s international communications office (which is led by government spokesperson Zoltán Kovács).

It is important to note that the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities does not operate like a human rights megaphone, but rather employs “quiet diplomacy.”

In September, Ukraine passed a law that requires Ukrainian secondary school students to be taught in the Ukrainian language after grade 4. Hungary, seeking to shore up support from Hungarians living in its “near abroad,” read this move as an affront to ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine.

The government in Kiev has been something of a piñata for the pro-Kremlin Hungarian government in recent years. Hungary’s budding relationship with the Kremlin blossomed right when Russian forces occupied Crimea, an act of territorial aggression without precedent in post-war Europe about which the Hungarian government has remained remarkably silent.

Ironically, Hungary’s badmouthing of Ukraine – at a time when the country is desperately trying to remain intact and deepen ties with the West – is something that even Heritage Foundation senior fellow Mike Gonzalez calls mean-spirited.

“Given the geopolitical stakes, Hungary’s threat to derail Ukraine’s relations with the West unless it rescinds its language law is churlish at best,” Gonzalez writes.